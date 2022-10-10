Left Menu

China reports 2,106 new COVID cases for Oct 9 vs 1,925 a day earlier

Oct. 9, mainland China had confirmed 253,575 cases with symptoms. The capital Beijing reported 13 local symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with six local symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-10-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 06:48 IST
China reports 2,106 new COVID cases for Oct 9 vs 1,925 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 2,106 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 9, of which 434 were symptomatic and 1,672 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 1,925 new cases a day earlier – 503 symptomatic and 1,422 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. Oct. 9, mainland China had confirmed 253,575 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 13 local symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with six local symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported 31 local asymptomatic cases and three symptomatic cases, compared with 19 asymptomatic cases and two symptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022