UK trial lawyers accept government pay offer and end strike

British trial lawyers will end a strike that had been ongoing since early September after they voted to accept the government's pay offer, a union representing them said on Monday. The Criminal Barristers Association (CBA), which has more than 2,000 members and represents barristers in England and Wales, said roughly 57% of trial lawyers balloted on the government's pay offer had accepted it.

Criminal barristers had walked out indefinitely on Sept. 5, refusing to take on new cases after weeks of intermittent action over the summer in a dispute over government funding. The CBA described the government's offer as an "overdue start," saying it would hold another ballot for a strike if the offer is not implemented.

"The Criminal Justice System remains chronically underfunded," the CBA said. "We have been shabbily treated in the past by government. We are hoping for a new relationship with government." Britain's justice minister Brandon Lewis welcomed the decision to end strike action.

"This breakthrough is a result of coming together and restarting what I hope to be a constructive relationship as we work to drive down the backlog and ensure victims see justice done sooner," he said.

