U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:36 IST

Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved ScPharmaceuticals Inc's therapy for patients with chronic heart failure.

The approval marks the end of a long path to the market for the therapy, Furoscix, after the regulator rejected it twice in the past.

The drug is delivered via an on-body infusor. Heart failure is a long-term condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs all the time.

