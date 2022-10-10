Left Menu

IIL to set up Rs 700 cr Greenfield plant for animal vaccines in Hyderabad

The existing facility in Gachibowli in the city already has a capacity of 300 million doses.Production from the new facility is scheduled to commence in the third year.Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said, Im delighted that Indian Immunologicals will be setting up another Greenfield facility in Genome Valley.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:50 IST
IIL to set up Rs 700 cr Greenfield plant for animal vaccines in Hyderabad
Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) on Monday announced that it will invest about Rs 700 crore to set up a new animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley here to meet the vaccine security of the nation against economically important diseases such as Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) and other emerging diseases.

A press release from IIL, a subsidiary National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) said the facility will create total employment to 750 people.

IIL is investing in a new greenfield project for the establishment of a Veterinary Vaccine Facility for manufacturing of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine and other animal vaccines. The facility is intended to be a state-of-art fully integrated biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) for Drug substance (DS) production and respective fill-finish, it said.

The IIL’s intended new facility in Genome Valley Phase 3, will add another 300 million doses/annum of FMD vaccine to its capacity. The existing facility in Gachibowli in the city already has a capacity of 300 million doses.

Production from the new facility is scheduled to commence in the third year.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said, ''I'm delighted that Indian Immunologicals will be setting up another Greenfield facility in Genome Valley. Hyderabad is already regarded as the “Vaccine Capital of the World” and this expansion further advances our contribution in terms of global health, not just for humans but also for animals''.

K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL, and other members of the Executive Leadership team of the firm briefed the minister on the company's plans.

