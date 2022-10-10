Shed reluctance to get medical help for mental health: CM

Shed reluctance to get medical help for mental health, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, the World Mental health Day, 2022.

Vijayan said the World Mental Health Day is being observed at a time when the State was holding a comprehensive anti-drug campaign.

''Just like physical health, mental health also needs utmost attention and care. So we should nurture a healthy lifestyle and shed the reluctance to get medical help. May this #WorldMentalHealthDay be a new beginning to build a happier and more fulfilling life,'' Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said as part of observing this year under the theme, 'Making Mental Health and Well-Being for All a Global Priority', the State government has initiated special programmes in all 14 districts.

''Public Health Centres and taluk hospitals are conducting 290 mental health clinics every month. Over 50,000 patients are benefitted from this. Apart from this, 'tele manas', a 24-hours tele-counselling service, will be launched soon to provide help,'' Vijayan said in his Facebook post.

He urged the people to seek help in case they need medical assistance for their mental health.

The WHO has launched a campaign around the theme of 'Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' to provide an opportunity for people, with mental health conditions, advocates, governments, employers, employees and other stakeholders, to come together to recognise progress in this field and to be vocal about what needs to be done.

