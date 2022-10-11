Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Appeals court temporarily blocks Arizona's abortion ban and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved ScPharmaceuticals Inc's therapy to treat congestion of heart due to fluid overload among patients with heart failure. The approval marks the end of a long path to the market for the therapy, Furoscix, after the regulator rejected it twice.

Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it had temporarily approved Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot targeting the original and BA.1 Omicron coronavirus variants. Swissmedic added that the data currently available to it was not yet sufficient to make a decision on Pfizer's bivalent booster vaccine targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

China urges 'patience' as COVID cases rebound ahead of key congress

China called for "patience" with its tough COVID policies and warned against any "war-weariness" as local cases soared to their highest since August, days ahead of a pivotal Communist Party congress. Many countries are learning to co-exist with COVID-19, but China has repeatedly quashed any speculation of a let-up in its policies, which can range from locking down a local community to an entire city, even though fatalities remain low by global standards and symptoms, if any, are mostly mild.

Appeals court temporarily blocks Arizona's abortion ban

An appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked Arizona from enforcing a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state, overruling a trial court's decision last month to let the ban proceed. The Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of Pima County Superior Court's ruling on Sept. 23 that lifted an injunction on the ban. The appeals court said the abortion-rights advocacy group "demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success" in its challenge of that decision.

Merck's blood vessel disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study

Merck & Co said on Monday a therapy it gained through the drugmaker's $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma last year met the main goal of a late-stage study in patients with a progressive blood vessel disorder. Merck's shares rose 2.5% at $89.79 in premarket trading.

Pfizer exec denies CEO negotiated EU COVID vaccine contract via text message

A Pfizer executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission "categorically" ruled out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed the contract via mobile phone text messages. "As to whether a contract negotiation such as this contract which you referred to, 1.8 billion doses, was negotiated through an SMS, I can categorically tell you that would not be the case," Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 on Monday.

