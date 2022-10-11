Left Menu

Shanghai reports 24 asymptomatic, 4 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 10

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-10-2022 05:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 05:21 IST
Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 10, down from 31 a day earlier, while four local symptomatic cases were reported, up from three previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with two the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 10, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai Shimao says repayment of 1 bln yuan bond is uncertain

