Shanghai reports 24 asymptomatic, 4 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 10

Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 10, down from 31 a day earlier, while four local symptomatic cases were reported, up from three previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with two the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 10, unchanged from a day earlier.

