China reports 2,249 new COVID cases for Oct 10 vs 2,106 a day earlier

China reported 2,249 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 10, of which 491 were symptomatic and 1,758 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That was up from 2,106 new cases a day earlier – 434 symptomatic and 1,672 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 10, mainland China had confirmed 254,066 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 13 local symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 13 local symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported 24 local asymptomatic cases and four symptomatic cases, compared with 31 asymptomatic cases and three symptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 33 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the Guangdong health authority said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)