Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved ScPharmaceuticals Inc's therapy to treat congestion of heart due to fluid overload among patients with heart failure. The approval marks the end of a long path to the market for the therapy, Furoscix, after the regulator rejected it twice.

Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it had temporarily approved Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot targeting the original and BA.1 Omicron coronavirus variants. Swissmedic added that the data currently available to it was not yet sufficient to make a decision on Pfizer's bivalent booster vaccine targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

COVID cases rise in Shanghai, other Chinese cities; preventive steps strengthened

Chinese authorities have stepped up testing in Shanghai and other megacities as COVID infections rise again, as well as extending quarantine times and closing some public spaces where the virus could spread. Local infections have risen to their highest since August this week, and the uptick is coinciding with increased domestic travel during the National Day "Golden Week" holiday earlier this month.

Merck's blood vessel disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study

Merck & Co said on Monday a therapy it gained through the drugmaker's $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma last year met the main goal of a late-stage study in patients with a progressive blood vessel disorder. Merck's shares rose 2.5% at $89.79 in premarket trading.

AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine suffers a setback in nasal spray trial

Attempts by Oxford University researchers and AstraZeneca Plc to create a nasal-spray version of their jointly developed COVID-19 shot suffered a setback on Tuesday as initial testing on humans did not yield the desired protection. Antibody response in the respiratory mucous membranes was seen in only a minority of participants in the trial, which was in the first of usually three phases of clinical testing, the University of Oxford said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pfizer exec denies CEO negotiated EU COVID vaccine contract via text message

A Pfizer executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission "categorically" ruled out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed on the contract via mobile phone text messages. "As to whether a contract negotiation such as this contract which you referred to, 1.8 billion doses, was negotiated through an SMS, I can categorically tell you that would not be the case," Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 on Monday.

