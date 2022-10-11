Left Menu

Covid: 97 new cases, one more death in Delhi

On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.On Friday, one fatality and 101 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:01 IST
Covid: 97 new cases, one more death in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one more fatality, according to data issued by the city health department here.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,284 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,893 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent.

The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent. On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

On Friday, one fatality and 101 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent. The city on Thursday saw 57 cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.

The capital on Wednesday reported 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, while it logged 74 infections with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 420, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 301 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,835 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 34 are occupied, it said.

There are 43 containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022