India finds violations at factory linked to Gambia children deaths -state minister
- Country:
- India
Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children's deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday.
Authorities said last week they were testing samples of cough syrup produced by India's Maiden Pharma for export after the World Health Organization linked them to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.
"State drug depts conducted a joint inspection, around 12 flaws were found, keeping which in mind, it's been decided that the total production shall be stopped," said minister Anil Vij of Haryana state, where the factory is located.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- World Health Organization
- Haryana
- Gambia
- Anil Vij
ALSO READ
MoS Chauhan hold talks with Russian Deputy Minister for Communications, highlights India's success in digital infrastructure
Looks like by the time Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir, India will see a Cong Mukt Bharat: BJP leader
Pentagon Chief criticises China's "unprecedented provocations", reaffirms India-US partnership for brighter future of Indo-Pacific
Govt commits Rs 7,385 cr under Fund of Funds for Startup India Investment
Arunachal Governor presents citations to Indian Army units guarding LAC