Kremlin says there is no 'new wave' of mobilization
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:40 IST
Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that there was no "new wave" of men being drafted into the army, after some regional officials reported they were stepping up mobilization efforts.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters to check with individual regional governors regarding their plans.

