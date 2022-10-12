Left Menu

Britain won't reverse planned tax cuts, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:28 IST
Chris Philp Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British Treasury minister said on Wednesday the government had no plans to reverse a raft of proposed tax cuts, which have roiled financial markets and sparked alarm over how the government plans to finance them.

"There are not any plans to reverse any of the tax measures announced in the Growth Plan," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp told parliament.

