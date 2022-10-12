Britain won't reverse planned tax cuts, minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:28 IST
A British Treasury minister said on Wednesday the government had no plans to reverse a raft of proposed tax cuts, which have roiled financial markets and sparked alarm over how the government plans to finance them.
"There are not any plans to reverse any of the tax measures announced in the Growth Plan," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp told parliament.
