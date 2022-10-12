Left Menu

UK minister: confident in BoE's management of financial stability

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:05 IST
  • United Kingdom

A British Treasury minister said on Wednesday he had confidence in the Bank of England's ability to manage financial stability, after the central bank confirmed its emergency bond-buying programme will end this week.

"In terms of markets, we are ... in regular contact with the Bank of England, and I have complete confidence in their ability to manage systemic financial stability," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp told parliament.

