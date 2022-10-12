UK minister: confident in BoE's management of financial stability
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A British Treasury minister said on Wednesday he had confidence in the Bank of England's ability to manage financial stability, after the central bank confirmed its emergency bond-buying programme will end this week.
"In terms of markets, we are ... in regular contact with the Bank of England, and I have complete confidence in their ability to manage systemic financial stability," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Philp
- England
- Treasury
- Bank of
- Bank of England
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-England draw won't affect German morale going into World Cup: Mueller
England's Nations League tie with Germany ends in 3-3 draw, extends their winless streak to six games
Soccer-Suspected German 'fans' attack pub customers before Wembley clash with England
Concerns linger for Southgate's England ahead of World Cup
Sterling higher as BoE, Treasury seek to calm markets