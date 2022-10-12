Left Menu

Ebola case confirmed in Uganda's capital Kampala - Health Minister

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 12-10-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 19:05 IST
  • Uganda

An ebola case in the latest outbreak of the haemorrhagic fever in Uganda has been confirmed in the country's capital Kampala, according to the health minister.

The person died on October 7th and the ebola infection was confirmed posthumously from a sample that had been taken from him before he was buried, the minister, Jane Ruth Aceng said.

