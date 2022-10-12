Russia has depleted large part of precision ammunition - NATO official
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-10-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 19:30 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine and its industry cannot produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions, a senior NATO official said on Wednesday.
The official said he did not know how long it would take for Russia to mobilise the 300,000 troops Moscow is aiming for, and suggested it could take a few months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 3-Heavy fighting as annexation vote in Ukraine enters final day
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
'We are not afraid': Russians flee to Mongolia to evade Ukraine mobilization
Why are governments sharing intelligence on the Ukraine war with the public and what are the risks?