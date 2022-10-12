Left Menu

Cholera outbreak in Haiti has killed at least 18 people, hundreds suspected infected -PAHO director

Updated: 12-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 21:16 IST
Haiti had confirmed 32 cases and 18 deaths from cholera as of October 9, the director of the Pan-American Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Over 260 suspected cases are still awaiting confirmation in the area surrounding Port-au-Prince, said PAHO Director Dr. Carissa F. Etienne in a press conference, adding that nearly one quarter of these cases are among children between ages one and four.

Haiti's healthy ministry confirmed the return of the deadly disease earlier this month.

