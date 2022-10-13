Lebanon announces first death from cholera since detecting the disease in October

Lebanon has announced the first death case from cholera since detecting the disease on its lands in October, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Lebanon recorded its first case of cholera since 1993 on Oct. 5, likely the result of a serious outbreak in neighbouring Syria crossing the border between the countries.

The total number of recorded infections so far has reached 26, the ministry said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)