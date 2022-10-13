Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 302 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:34 IST
Tamil Nadu reported 302 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,87,861, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 with zero fresh fatalities, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

As many as 406 people recovered from the contagion in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,45,467, a medical bulletin said.

There are 4,346 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 77, while the remaining infections were spread across other districts, the bulletin stated.

Twenty-five districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,216 active infections and overall 7,91,589 coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,481 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,95,79,970, the bulletin said.

