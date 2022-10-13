Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees 67 new COVID-19 cases; active tally now 409

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 67 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 11,76,908, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count roses to 11,62,362 after 16 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 409 active cases, he said. Raipur led the tally with 12 cases, followed by nine in Balod among other districts. No case was reported in 11 districts.

As 5,142 samples were examined during the day, the test tally went up to 1,86,86,174, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,908, new cases 67, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,362, active cases 409, total tests 1,86,86,174.

