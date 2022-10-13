Left Menu

U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays

Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based Teva were down 1.5% at $7.95 in trading after the bell. Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers, the U.S. health regulator said. According to the FDA's website, supply recovery for different doses and forms of the drug ranges from October 2022 to March 2023.

"It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and high demand, but these are only temporary ... and we expect inventory recovery in the coming months," Teva said on Wednesday. The company will continue to have challenges supplying Adderall for the next two to three months, Bloomberg News reported last week.

