Shanghai reports 44 asymptomatic, 3 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 12

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-10-2022 05:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 05:19 IST
Shanghai reports 44 asymptomatic, 3 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 12
Shanghai reported 44 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 12, up from 34 a day earlier, while three local symptomatic cases were reported, down from four the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 12, unchanged from a day earlier.

