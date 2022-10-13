Left Menu

China reports 1,624 new COVID cases for Oct 12 vs 1,890 a day earlier

China reported 1,624 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 12, of which 372 were symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 29 a day before, the Guangdong health authority said.

China reported 1,624 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 12, of which 372 were symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compares with 1,890 new cases a day earlier – 417 symptomatic and 1,473 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 12, mainland China had confirmed 254,855 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 12 local symptomatic cases and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 10 local symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported 44 local asymptomatic cases and three symptomatic cases, compared with 34 asymptomatic cases and four symptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data. China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 29 a day before, the Guangdong health authority said.

