Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:56 IST
Indian state drug regulator orders sample checks on all oral liquid solutions - CNBC TV18
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The drug regulator of India's Maharashtra state has ordered sample checks on all oral liquid solutions in the state, asking for reports on the levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, CNBC TV18 reported on Thursday.

The regulator's direction comes a day after Indian health authorities said they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.

