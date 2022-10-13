Left Menu

GSK says key trial data shows its RSV vaccine is 'truly exceptional'

GSK had said in June the trial had yielded statistically significant results for the shot, but on Thursday gave details about the performance of the vaccine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Late-stage data unveiled on Thursday showed GSK's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was 82.6% effective in a keenly-watched late-stage study involving older adults. RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, but the complex molecular structure of the virus and safety concerns have stymied efforts to develop a vaccine since the virus was first discovered in 1956.

"These are truly exceptional results given that today RSV remains one of the major infectious diseases without a vaccine, despite over 60 years of research," said Tony Wood, GSK Chief Scientific Officer, in a statement. GSK had said in June the trial had yielded statistically significant results for the shot, but on Thursday gave details about the performance of the vaccine.

