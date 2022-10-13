Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:05 IST
Senior China health advisor: zero-COVID policy has proven effective
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The dynamic zero COVID-19 policy used by China in the past three years has proven to be effective, feasible and scientific, senior health advisor Liang Wannian told a news conference on Thursday, ahead of a Communist Party Congress.

The policy requires containing outbreaks as soon as they emerge, even though its strict measures have disrupted businesses.

China will continue to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control and resolutely guard against large-scale outbreaks, Lei Zhenglong, an official at the National Health Commission told the same briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

