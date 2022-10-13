Health News Roundup: Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC; Relmada's depression drug fails late-stage trial; shares crash and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC

Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday. "Although we are not where we were one year ago, it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over," WHO's Europe director, Hans Kluge, and ECDC's director, Andrea Ammon, said in a joint statement.

Relmada's depression drug fails late-stage trial; shares crash

Relmada Therapeutics Inc's experimental treatment for major depressive disorder failed a keenly anticipated late-stage study, sending the drug developer's shares plunging 85% in premarket trading. The drug, REL-1017, which is also the company's lead experimental therapy in development, did not show statistically significant improvement in symptoms of depression when compared to a placebo.

China's zero-COVID policy seen lingering as cases double from Sept

China's daily count of new coronavirus cases has doubled since September, hardening the resolve of authorities to eliminate outbreaks as quickly as they appear and dimming hopes for an easing in their zero-COVID stance. China reported 1,624 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 12, of which 372 were symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

RSV vaccine race heats up with highly effective GSK shot

Data unveiled on Thursday showed GSK's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was 82.6% effective in a keenly watched late-stage study involving older adults. RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, causing thousands of hospitalizations and deaths each year, but the complex molecular structure of the virus and safety concerns have stymied efforts to develop a vaccine.

India tells Gambia it is probing childrens' deaths linked to India-made drugs

New Delhi is "seriously investigating" the deaths of 69 children in Gambia in the wake of a report that provisionally linked the fatalities to Indian-made products, the South Asian nation's foreign minister told his Gambian counterpart on Thursday. Indian health authorities announced a production halt at domestic company Maiden Pharmaceuticals's factory in Sonepat in northern India on Wednesday after a WHO report said its cough and cold syrups might be linked to the deaths of 69 children in Gambia.

Pfizer, BioNTech's updated booster protects against Omicron in human trial

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine booster, adapted for the BA.4 and the BA.5 subvariants, generated a strong immune response and was well tolerated in testing on humans. With the results, which the companies described as consistent with preclinical data, the partners are following up with human trial data that had previously been missing from their successful filings for regulatory approval.

India finds serious violations at firm linked to Gambia deaths, suspends production

Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there. Known as a "pharmacy of the world", India supplies 45% of all generic medicines to Africa.

Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia area on verge of famine

Acute malnutrition is surging among children displaced by drought and conflict in a part of central Somalia teetering on the edge of famine, according to a survey conducted by humanitarian agencies. The United Nations warned at the beginning of September that two districts were projected to face famine between October and December, with more than half a million children in Somalia at risk of dying from malnutrition.

Indian state drug regulator orders sample checks on all oral liquid solutions - CNBC TV18

The drug regulator of India's Maharashtra state has ordered sample checks on all oral liquid solutions in the state, asking for reports on the levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, CNBC TV18 reported on Thursday. The regulator's direction comes a day after Indian health authorities said they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.

U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based Teva were down 1.5% at $7.95 in trading after the bell.

