Left Menu

FDA seizes food items worth Rs 2.5 cr after raids at 4 shops in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:41 IST
FDA seizes food items worth Rs 2.5 cr after raids at 4 shops in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Diwali round the corner, Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided four shops selling snacks and sweets in Thane district and seized items worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore which were not manufactured as per norms, an official said on Thursday.

FDA Joint Commissioner Sashikant Kekare said high demand for fried and milk products is witnessed during festivals and there is every possibility of adulteration of cooking oil, vanaspati and food items during these times.

The health regulator has undertaken a special drive to check quality of food items manufactured for festivals, he said in a release.

As part of the drive, the FDA's Thane unit on Tuesday inspected four outlets in the district and found they had violated regulations while preparing food items, he said.

FDA officials collected samples of food items for laboratory analysis and seized stocks worth Rs 2,46,50,753 from these outlets, Kekare said.

He said stringent action would be taken against those violating FDA regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022