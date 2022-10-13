Left Menu

TSF signs MoU to upgrade healthcare facilities in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:46 IST
  • India

Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seraikela-Kharsawan district authorities to provide advanced medical equipment and increase the capacity of government healthcare centres, a company statement said.

The healthcare upgradation, to be undertaken over the next five years, will include government healthcare centres in remote areas where significant gaps exist in the facilities.

As per the MoU, TSF will provide several life-saving and critical care medical equipment to government healthcare facilities at Seraikela-Kharsawan.

Besides, TSF shall also upgrade the district hospital at Seraikela.

The MoU was signed between Dr Bijay Kumar, Civil Surgeon of the district, and Dr Anuj Bhatnagar, Head of Public Health, TSF, in presence of minister Champai Soren and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

