Breast cancer awareness webinar held

The Balco Medical Centre (BMC) on Thursday held an awareness webinar on breast cancer which was attended by more than 200 Vedanta employees, its stakeholders, patient advocates and supporters.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, an eminent oncologist and Medical Director of BMC, Naya Raipur, spoke about various modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors of breast cancer.

She also dispelled common myths like underarm antiperspirants and under-wire bras cause breast cancer or it is contagious, a statement by the BMC said.

“Modifiable risk factors are smoking and drinking alcohol, having the first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding, being overweight or not being physically active. These factors are in a person's control and can be modified, whereas being a woman, getting periods early in life or hitting menopause late in life, increasing age, having a family history of breast or ovarian cancer are something that are not in a person's control and non-modifiable risk factors,'' she said.

With better diagnostic and treatment facilities now available, the survival rate of breast cancer patients has drastically increased to approximately 60-70% in India and around 90% abroad, Dr Sirohi added.

Breast cancer can be prevented and is curable if detected at an early stage, she said.

Even men can get breast cancer and one needs to be vigilant, she said to a question.

All breast lumps are not cancerous but one should consult a specialist without any delay if some abnormality is observed, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)