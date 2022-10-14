Beijing reports 16 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-10-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 05:35 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing reported 16 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 13, local government authorities said on Friday.
This compared with 12 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the day before.
Three cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement