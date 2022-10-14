China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier

China reported 1,456 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 13, of which 313 were symptomatic and 1,143 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 1,624 new cases a day earlier - 372 symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 13, mainland China had confirmed 255,168 cases with symptoms.

Capital city Beijing reported 16 symptomatic cases and eight asymptomatic cases, compared with 12 symptomatic and six asymptomatic the previous day. Financial hub Shanghai reported 47 asymptomatic cases and two symptomatic cases, compared with 44 asymptomatic and three symptomatic a day before.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 26 a day before.

