BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Recommends Converting Marketing Authorisation Of Vaxzevria

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA- CHMP RECOMMENDED CONVERTING CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION OF COVID-19 VACCINE VAXZEVRIA TO A STANDARD MARKETING AUTHORISATION

* EMA: CHMP ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION FOR PLUVICTO (LUTETIUM (177LU) VIPIVOTIDE TETRAXETAN) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PROSTATE CANCER Further company coverage:

