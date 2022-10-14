Injured Indian Rock Python undergoes surgery

An injured Indian Rock Python underwent surgery at a veterinary hospital here. The nine feet long reptile was rescued by forest personnel and snake rescuers from a bus stand on Tuesday.

The area falls under the Berhampur forest range in Ganjam district. The snake had sustained injuries on its head and mouth.

Most of the times, an Indian Rock Python can be easily identified by its large size, dark irregular patches, pinkish head and slow locomotion.

''With the help of the forest officials, we rushed it to the veterinary hospital for treatment and the veterinary doctors suggested surgery,'' said Swadhin Sahoo, who led the rescue operation. Veterinary surgeon Kiran Bisoi said the critical surgery, which took over an hour, was performed on its head as well as in the mouth at the veterinary hospital in Berhampur on Wednesday.

The snake will be kept under observation for at least 15 days. Forest officials could not ascertain how it got injured. Sahoo suspected that the local people might have attacked the reptile during which it was injured.

