China reports 1,364 new COVID cases for Oct 14 vs 1,456 a day earlier

China reported 1,364 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 14, of which 361 were symptomatic and 1,003 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with 1,456 new cases a day earlier - 313 symptomatic and 1,143 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday mainland China had confirmed 255,529 cases with symptoms. The capital, Beijing, reported 14 symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 16 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic the previous day.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 38 asymptomatic cases and 4 symptomatic cases, compared with 47 asymptomatic and two symptomatic a day before. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 32 a day before.

