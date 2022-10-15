Left Menu

China reports 1,364 new COVID cases for Oct 14 vs 1,456 a day earlier

China reported 1,364 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 14, of which 361 were symptomatic and 1,003 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with 1,456 new cases a day earlier - 313 symptomatic and 1,143 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-10-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 07:16 IST
China reports 1,364 new COVID cases for Oct 14 vs 1,456 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,364 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 14, of which 361 were symptomatic and 1,003 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with 1,456 new cases a day earlier - 313 symptomatic and 1,143 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday mainland China had confirmed 255,529 cases with symptoms. The capital, Beijing, reported 14 symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 16 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic the previous day.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 38 asymptomatic cases and 4 symptomatic cases, compared with 47 asymptomatic and two symptomatic a day before. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 32 a day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022