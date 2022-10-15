Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman kabaddi player injured during match dies at hospital

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-10-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman kabaddi player who suffered serious injuries during a match in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday, an official said.

Shanti Madavi had suffered injuries during a kabaddi match held at Majhiborand in Kanker on Friday and was admitted to Makdi community health centre, the official from the state public relations department said.

The woman was shifted to a private hospital in Raipur, where she died this morning, he said.

The kabaddi match was played under the aegis of Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, an event hosted by the state government.

Condoling the kabaddi player's death, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sanctioned assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the woman's kin and directed officials to provide assistance to her family.

Earlier this week, a 32-year-old kabaddi player was critically injured during a match organised as a part of Chhattisgarhiya Olympics in Raigarh district and died later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

