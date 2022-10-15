Left Menu

TN health dept instructs people to take steps to prevent water-borne diseases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:58 IST
TN health dept instructs people to take steps to prevent water-borne diseases
  • India

The Tamil Nadu health department has issued instructions to the general public on measures that needs to be taken to prevent water-borne disease ahead of the north-east monsoon season.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T S Selvavinayagam appealed to the members of public to drink boiled water and encouraged frequent hand washing with soap to prevent infections.

In a statement, he said if any member of the public develops fever or diarrhoea, they should immediately approach the nearest government healthcare facilities.

''If any cluster of cases were noticed (more than three cases in one street), they should inform the nearby health facility,'' he said.

Broken pipe lines should be repaired and checked for any leakages by local bodies, while submerged bore-wells and sumps should be cleaned, so that they can be used for drinking purposes, the official said.

The north-east monsoon is normally expected during the months of October-November in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

