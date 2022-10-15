Left Menu

Karnataka on Saturday reported 163 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 40,66,705, the State Health Department said.There was no fatalities reported and the death toll remained at 40,250.The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 179 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,23,479 till date.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:23 IST
Karnataka reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
Karnataka on Saturday reported 163 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 40,66,705, the State Health Department said.

There was no fatalities reported and the death toll remained at 40,250.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 179 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,23,479 till date. Active cases stood at 2,934.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 121 fresh COVID cases. The positivity rate for the day was 1.78 per cent, the department said.

The state conducted 9,142 tests, those included 6,488 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.93 crore till date.

There were 13,507 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 12 crore so far, the department said.

