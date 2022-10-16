Left Menu

China reports 1,026 new COVID cases for Oct 15 vs 1,364 a day earlier

China reported 1,026 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 15, of which 244 were symptomatic and 782 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 36 a day before, the Guangdong health authority said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2022 06:42 IST
China reported 1,026 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 15, of which 244 were symptomatic and 782 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,364 new cases a day earlier - 361 symptomatic and 1,003 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday mainland China had confirmed 255,773 cases with symptoms. The capital, Beijing, reported 17 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 14 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 28 asymptomatic and zero symptomatic cases, compared with 38 asymptomatic and four symptomatic cases a day before, state media reported, citing the Shanghai health authority. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 36 a day before, the Guangdong health authority said.

