77 new Covid cases in Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,454 on Sunday as 77 more people, including seven children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,201 as a 60-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Sundargarh district. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 606 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,25,594 people have recovered from the disease, including 75 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)