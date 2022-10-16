Left Menu

16-10-2022
Annual meet of Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network in Pune from Oct 20
The Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) will hold its 23rd annual general meeting in India this week to chalk out a future path for pandemic response preparedness.

The meet is being co-hosted in Pune by Serum Institute of India along with DCVMN on the theme ''Global Equity and Timely Access: COVID-19 & Beyond''.

''The event will be inaugurated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 20 in the presence of our CEO, Adar C Poonawalla, various eminent personalities from the industry and global dignitaries,'' Prakash Kumar Singh, Director Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), said.

The Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network, founded in 2000, is a voluntary public health-driven alliance of 42 vaccine manufacturers from 15 developing countries spanning across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle-East and South America, firmly engaged in research, development, manufacturing and supply of high-quality vaccines.

Its mission is to provide a sustainable supply of high-quality, affordable vaccines globally to protect people against known and emerging infectious diseases.

DCVMN has played a vital role in innovating, developing, manufacturing and making COVID-19 vaccines available to protect billions of people worldwide standing shoulder to shoulder with governments and global health agencies, Singh said.

The two-day event will see sessions by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan and Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of the vaccine alliance Gavi, among others.

