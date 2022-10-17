Beijing reports 13 symptomatic, two asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 16
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 05:37 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 13 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two asymptomatic cases for Oct. 16, local government authorities said on Monday.
This compared with 17 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the day before. One case on Sunday was found outside quarantined areas.
