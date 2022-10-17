China reports 921 new COVID cases for Oct 16 vs 1,026 a day earlier

China reported 921 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 16, of which 245 were symptomatic and 676 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 1,026 new cases a day earlier – 244 symptomatic and 782 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 16, mainland China had confirmed 256,018 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 13 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with 17 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 32 symptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 28 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the same as the day before.

