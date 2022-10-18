Beijing reports 14 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 17

China's capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and four asymptomatic cases for Oct. 17, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 13 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the day before.

Three cases on Oct. 17 were found outside quarantined areas.

