China reports 951 new COVID cases for Oct 17 vs 921 a day earlier

China reported 951 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 17, of which 250 were symptomatic and 701 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compares with 921 new cases a day earlier – 245 symptomatic and 676 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 17, mainland China had confirmed 256,268 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases, compared with 13 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and 14 asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 15 the day before.

