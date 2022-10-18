Left Menu

China reports 951 new COVID cases for Oct 17 vs 921 a day earlier

That compares with 921 new cases a day earlier – 245 symptomatic and 676 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-10-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 06:53 IST
China reports 951 new COVID cases for Oct 17 vs 921 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 951 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 17, of which 250 were symptomatic and 701 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compares with 921 new cases a day earlier – 245 symptomatic and 676 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 17, mainland China had confirmed 256,268 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases, compared with 13 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and 14 asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 15 the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022