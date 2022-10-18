One child a minute being admitted for malnutrition treatment in Somalia: UNICEF
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:03 IST
One child is being admitted for medical treatment for malnutrition every minute in Somalia as severe drought threatens to cause the deaths of children on a scale not seen in half a century, a spokesperson for UNICEF said on Tuesday.
The situation in Somalia already looks worse now than in 2011, the spokesperson told a briefing in Geneva, when famine killed more than 250,000 people in the Horn of Africa country.
