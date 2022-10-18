Permanent centre of 'Jaipur Foot' will come up in Congo's capital

The maker of prosthetic limbs 'Jaipur Foot' -- Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) -- will collaborate with the Congo-based H J Foundation to set up a permanent disabled rehabilitation centre in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo.

H J Foundation is run by Indian entrepreneur Harish Jagtani, who hails from Jaipur and runs cargo, building and health care businesses.

Under this arrangement with H J Foundation, a four-member technical team from BMVSS will help in setting up the permanent centre in Kinshasa's H J Hospital and will provide on the spot fitment to the disabled people in Congo, founder and chief patron of BMVSS D R Mehta said.

The team would also train local technicians for a year to enable them handle the permanent centre independently.

Satish Mehta, the executive president of BMVSS, said H J Foundation in association with BMVSS held a camp in Kinshasa where 575 people were rehabilitated.

Mehta said the success of this camp and the response of the beneficiaries inspired Jagtani to set up a permanent centre in Congo's capital.

The centre in Kinshasa will be the second in Africa. The Rotary Club of Nairobi runs a Jaipur Foot Trust Rehabilitation Centre with the support of BMVSS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)