Permanent centre of 'Jaipur Foot' will come up in Congo's capital

The maker of prosthetic limbs 'Jaipur Foot' -- Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) -- will collaborate with the Congo-based H J Foundation to set up a permanent disabled rehabilitation centre in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo.
H J Foundation is run by Indian entrepreneur Harish Jagtani, who hails from Jaipur and runs cargo, building and health care businesses.
Under this arrangement with H J Foundation, a four-member technical team from BMVSS will help in setting up the permanent centre in Kinshasa's H J Hospital and will provide on the spot fitment to the disabled people in Congo, founder and chief patron of BMVSS D R Mehta said.
The team would also train local technicians for a year to enable them handle the permanent centre independently.
Satish Mehta, the executive president of BMVSS, said H J Foundation in association with BMVSS held a camp in Kinshasa where 575 people were rehabilitated.
Mehta said the success of this camp and the response of the beneficiaries inspired Jagtani to set up a permanent centre in Congo's capital.
The centre in Kinshasa will be the second in Africa. The Rotary Club of Nairobi runs a Jaipur Foot Trust Rehabilitation Centre with the support of BMVSS.
