Left Menu

Permanent centre of 'Jaipur Foot' will come up in Congo's capital

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:45 IST
Permanent centre of 'Jaipur Foot' will come up in Congo's capital
  • Country:
  • India

The maker of prosthetic limbs 'Jaipur Foot' -- Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) -- will collaborate with the Congo-based H J Foundation to set up a permanent disabled rehabilitation centre in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo.

H J Foundation is run by Indian entrepreneur Harish Jagtani, who hails from Jaipur and runs cargo, building and health care businesses.

Under this arrangement with H J Foundation, a four-member technical team from BMVSS will help in setting up the permanent centre in Kinshasa's H J Hospital and will provide on the spot fitment to the disabled people in Congo, founder and chief patron of BMVSS D R Mehta said.

The team would also train local technicians for a year to enable them handle the permanent centre independently.

Satish Mehta, the executive president of BMVSS, said H J Foundation in association with BMVSS held a camp in Kinshasa where 575 people were rehabilitated.

Mehta said the success of this camp and the response of the beneficiaries inspired Jagtani to set up a permanent centre in Congo's capital.

The centre in Kinshasa will be the second in Africa. The Rotary Club of Nairobi runs a Jaipur Foot Trust Rehabilitation Centre with the support of BMVSS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022