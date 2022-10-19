Left Menu

Beijing reports 34 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 18

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-10-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 05:29 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 34 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 18, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the day before.

One case on Oct. 18 was found outside quarantined areas.

