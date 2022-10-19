Beijing reports 34 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 18

China's capital Beijing reported 34 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 18, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the day before.

One case on Oct. 18 was found outside quarantined areas.

