China reports 996 new COVID cases for Oct 18 vs 951 a day earlier

China reported 996 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 18, of which 247 were symptomatic and 749 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 951 new cases a day earlier – 250 symptomatic and 701 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 18, mainland China had confirmed 256,515 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 34 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases, compared with 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and 14 symptomatic cases, the same with the cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the same as the day before.

