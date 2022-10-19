Left Menu

Indonesia says 99 children have died from acute kidney injury this year

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 19-10-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 10:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Almost 100 children in Indonesia have died from acute kidney injury this year, a health ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.

Health ministry spokesman Muhammad Syahril said that officials had identified 206 cases up to Oct. 18, with 99 fatalities recorded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

